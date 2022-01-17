Oil closed slightly higher this Monday, 17, in a session of reduced liquidity with the Martin Luther King holiday in the United States. Investors are following the consequences of oil supply restrictions in some countries, while the impact of Ômicron on demand is moderate. In addition, interest rate cuts in China also support prices.

Brent crude for March rose 0.49% ($0.42) at $86.48 a barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). At the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), trading was electronic because of the holiday. WTI crude for February delivery was up 0.57% ($0.48) at $84.30 a barrel this afternoon.

For Rystad Energy, current oil prices reflect a tight market, as supply disruptions are not being offset by Omicron’s negative effects on demand. “Despite some swings from gains to losses, oil today is supported by China’s decision to cut interest rates, as the expansionary monetary policy should be positive for GDP, oil consumption and refinery operating rates”, he highlights. .

Rystad points out that it expects low supplies from Iran as nuclear talks remain at an impasse, as well as other Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) countries such as Iraq and Kuwait, due to lower production capacities.

According to Commerzbank, oil production by Libya has returned to 1.2 million barrels a day now that the blockade of oil fields is lifted and the terminals in the east of the country have reopened.

“It is noteworthy that the price of oil has not responded negatively to the normalization of production. Clearly, market participants are only paying attention to certain price support news right now. This is also in line with observations made by Vitol, the world’s largest oil trader, that prices may rise further due to tight supply,” he said in a report sent to clients.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

