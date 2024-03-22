Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 03/22/2024 – 15:51

Oil futures contracts closed with a negative sign, this Friday, the 22nd. As a result, the commodity prolonged its adjustment movement in recent days, after reaching four-month highs this week, with geopolitical tensions in focus.

WTI for May closed down 0.54% (US$0.44), at US$80.63 a barrel, on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), and Brent for June fell 0.48% (US $0.41), at US$84.83 per barrel, on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). In the weekly comparison, the May Brent contract, which was the most liquid at the end of last week, advanced 0.11%.

The negative picture was seen for the third day in a row. Today, the strong dollar had an influence. A proposal for a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip was also on the radar, voted on in the Security Council, but the text ended up vetoed by China and Russia. Furthermore, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the American government that he will carry out the invasion of the city of Rafah, even if the US does not support the initiative.

According to Capital Economics, oil was supported this week by more Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries. The consultancy says reports that the US told the Ukrainians to stop these actions may have contained the price gains, but adds that it is too early to say whether these attacks will not continue. Capital also states, in a report to clients, that if attacks on Russian oil infrastructure are stopped and Russian exports grow, while its refineries are undergoing maintenance, this could cause “some downward pressure” on prices.

Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Santander for the US, highlights the fact that India has stopped accepting deliveries of Russian oil from Russia's own tankers, for fear of American sanctions. Stanley also notes, in his comment, the apparent American pressure on Ukraine not to attack Russian oil installations, as this could drive up the price of the commodity and provoke retaliation. In this context, the economist shows skepticism about the US willingness to reinforce pressure on Russia.