The most liquid oil futures contracts closed lower in the session this Monday, 30, pressured by the appreciation of the dollar against rivals and with cautious investors waiting for the interest rate decision of the central banks of the main economies.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI oil for March 2023 closed down 2.23% (US$1.78), at US$77.90 a barrel, while Brent for April, traded on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), closed down 2.20% (US$ 1.90), at US$ 84.50 a barrel.

For Edward Moya, from Oanda, oil prices are falling as risks to the global outlook become greater. “China’s economy is not recovering, global recession fears are returning after inflation unexpectedly rose in Spain and investors remain cautious ahead of a busy week of central bank decisions and peak earnings season.”

The economist adds, in a report to clients, that energy investors are also waiting for this week’s meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+), which could keep production stable.

In the view of ING, investors are focused on the next interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank), European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BoE, its acronym in English). According to the analysis, the forecast is that the BCs will increase by 25 basis points (bp), in the case of the American BCB, and 50 bp, in the case of the European BCBs.

In a report released on Monday, BP reduced its demand outlook for the commodity in the long term, as the war in Ukraine has motivated a search for renewable energy sources. The company also cut its 2035 oil demand forecast by 5% from last year’s report.

Also on the radar is Sunday’s drone strike in Iran which, according to Goldman Sachs, should pose no risk to global oil supplies, at least for now. Still, with the focus on the West to avoid high energy prices, it is unlikely that such attacks will occur again, indicates the financial group.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires.