Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/05/2024 – 16:35

Oil futures closed lower on Monday, May 5, amid risk aversion abroad due to fears about a slowdown in the US economy. The decline, however, was limited by data that suggested the service sector is still resilient in the country, while investors monitor tensions in the Middle East.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI oil for September closed down 0.79% (US$ 0.58), at US$ 72.94 a barrel, while Brent for November, traded on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), closed down 0.66% (US$ 0.51), at US$ 76.30 a barrel.

Earlier in the day, the commodity posted losses and fell more than 2% amid a risk-averse environment. Following the release of positive data from the United States economy, with the global services sector purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rising from 53.1 in June to 53.3 in July, there were signs of relief in risk sentiment in global markets and oil futures contracts attempted to recover.

Saxobank’s head of commodity strategy, Ole Hansen, said the early pressure in the session reflected concerns about demand, which outweighed tensions in the Middle East. The commodity, he said, is also being affected by the weaker economic growth outlook in China. Hansen added that the fall in Brent could force the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) to abandon the production increase planned for October, a move he said “may be necessary at this stage to stabilize prices.”

According to Rabobank’s analysis, if conflicts in the Middle East escalate and Israel feels threatened, it could respond by attacking Iran’s energy infrastructure, similar to what it did previously with the Houthis. The report also suggests that Israel could target Iran’s oil infrastructure as an alternative target.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires