05/26/2023 – 4:11 pm

Oil futures contracts registered a gain, this Friday, the 26th. The possibility of an agreement to raise the debt ceiling of the federal government of the United States was also the focus of this market, alongside news from the sector itself, with expectations for the meeting early next month of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+).

WTI for July closed up 1.17% ($0.84%) at $72.67 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), and Brent for August, now more liquid, had gain of 1.05% (US$0.80), at US$76.98 a barrel, on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). In the weekly comparison, WTI advanced 1.37% and Brent, 1.85%.

The commodity operated low at the beginning of the day, extending losses from the previous day, amid conflicting messages from OPEC +. There is speculation that the group could cut supply further to support prices. Swissquote believes in a reduction in supply by the cartel next week, at a time when the Chinese economic reopening is not causing much impact on the global picture, with Germany entering recession and a greater risk of the same happening in the US. ANZ, on the other hand, considers it unlikely that the group will take that step now, and says it also monitors the prospect of growth in demand from China.

Even in the morning, there was an improvement in the market scenario, with oil gains. The dollar was not decisive, generally oscillating close to stability against other major currencies. Debt talks remained in focus, but signals from those involved were conflicting.

On the indicator agenda, the number of active wells and platforms in the US fell 5 in the week, to 570, according to Baker Hughes.
























