After accelerating falls in the session this Thursday, 30, oil prices in the futures market gained modest momentum and closed with a slight increase. The market followed signs of deceleration in Chinese demand for the commodity, with the Asian country reducing quotas for importing the asset, while still digesting the decline in US oil and fuel stocks. In addition, the risk of the Ômicron variant for the recovery of oil demand remains on the radar, as well as the expectation for the meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) next week.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), a barrel of WTI for February delivery rose 0.56% (US$0.43) to US$76.99 a barrel, while Brent’s for March advanced 0.40 % (US$0.32), at US$79.53 a barrel, on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

The current streak of oil price gains is the longest since an eight-session high that ended Feb. 10, FactSet data show. Some of today’s support came from the report, released yesterday, which showed large drops in US oil and fuel inventories. The report appears to confirm that vacation travelers are not being discouraged by the rise in covid’s case count related to the Ômicron variant. “US inventories remain below normal, which is encouraging a rush for oil,” said BDSwiss analyst Marshall Gittler.

According to a report from Reuters, the government of China reduced by 11% the quotas for importing energy assets by independent refineries, which negatively impacted the oil market during part of the day. “This is the first year-on-year reduction in the oil quota of the first batch of allocation and comes amid stricter government oversight of refinery operations, weighing on China’s oil imports in the first half of 2022,” said the S&P Global Platts.

Still according to Reuters, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) should maintain its current policy of only modest increases in the production of the commodity, at its meeting next week, according to four sources. OPEC+ is expected to decide on Jan. 4 to stick with the deal to boost output by 400,000 barrels a day (bpd) for February, sources say.

* With information from Dow Jones Newswires

