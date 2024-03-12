Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/12/2024 – 16:08

Oil prices fell this Tuesday, 12th, amid the rise in the dollar and after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) maintained its demand forecast for 2024.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI oil for April closed down 0.47% (US$0.37), at US$77.56 per barrel, while Brent for May fell 0.35% ( US$ 0.29), at US$ 81.92 per barrel.

Earlier, futures contracts rose, also expecting US consumer inflation (CPI) in February. The data, which indicated resilience, threatens the possibility of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank) cutting interest rates in June, according to Capital Economics, which expects high interest rates for longer. The outlook tends to be negative for oil, as it could keep the dollar stronger for longer.

Capital points out that oil prices are expected to fall in the second half of 2024, as OPEC and its allies continue to reduce voluntary production cuts.

This Tuesday, OPEC released its monthly report, in which it maintained the expectation of growth in global demand at 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd), and cut the forecast for an increase in the supply of the commodity by countries outside the group, while supply in 2024 should be 100 thousand bpd lower than previously expected.

Also this Tuesday, the United States Department of Energy (DoE) updated its projection for the price of a barrel of Brent in the second quarter and at the end of 2024. For the second quarter, the projection increased from US$84 a barrel to US$ 88. Meanwhile, at the end of this year, the DoE expects Brent to be at US$87, compared to US$82 previously.