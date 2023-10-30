Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/30/2023 – 16:39

Oil closed down more than 3%, with investors weighing the extent to which the war in the Middle East poses a risk to the commodity market. The WTI barrel today fell to a value lower than that seen before the outbreak of the conflict, on the 7th.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI oil for December closed down 3.77% (US$3.23), at US$82.31 per barrel. On the 6th, the price of the most liquid contract was US$82.79 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Brent for January, traded on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), fell 3.19% (US$2.85), to US$86.35 a barrel. At the last close before the war, the most liquid contract was priced at $84.58.

This weekend, the world watched the expansion of Israel’s land assault on the Gaza Strip. Also in the news, a convoy of 33 trucks with humanitarian aid entered the besieged territory – the largest convoy since the start of the conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today that he will not agree to a ceasefire. The comment comes in the wake of the Israeli Defense Minister’s statement on Saturday that the war will be long.

CMC Markets assesses that the Israeli offensive in Gaza has turned out to be more measured than many initially feared it would be. “Despite rising geopolitical temperatures over the past few weeks, oil prices have shown little sign of approaching their September peaks as concerns about weak demand outweigh concerns about supply disruption and the spread of conflict. ”, said the consultancy in a report.

In recent weeks, weak economic activity in Europe – as reinforced today by the contraction of Germany’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) – and fears about higher interest rates for longer in the USA have raised concerns about global demand.

Ritterbusch and Associates said only a small geopolitical risk premium appears to have been added to oil prices in light of the war in the Middle East. This perspective would have even contributed to the sell-off last week, according to the consultancy.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires