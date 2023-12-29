The oil market in 2024 will be extremely volatile, the price of black gold could either drop to $70 per barrel or rise above $90 . Experts gave this forecast to Izvestia. The rise in prices for raw materials will be facilitated by the policies of countries to limit OPEC+ production, the recovery of the Chinese economy after the lifting of covid restrictions, as well as possible military conflicts . An excessive increase in oil supplies to the world market by countries that do not adhere to any restrictions may weaken quotes, experts say. Wherein The decisive factor in determining the price of black gold will remain the level of global demand for this raw material experts note.

In conditions of volatility

The price of Brent oil during 2024 may either fall to the level of $70-72 per barrel or rise to $87-90 , says Freedom Finance Global analyst Vladimir Chernov. The expert explained that the cost of this raw material is formed based on the relationship between supply and demand. On supply on the world market will be influenced by global exporters, limiting or increasing production volumes .

According to Finam FG analyst Nikolai Dudchenko, in 2024, oil prices will be influenced by the policy of OPEC+ countries to maintain current restrictions on raw material production .

– We believe that the alliance has the capacity to continue to reduce supply noted the expert.

OPEC+ countries will reduce production by 2 million barrels from the level of August of the same year from November 2022 . Following the meeting on June 4, 2023 The alliance announced an extension of its deal until 2024 and a reduction in its oil production target by 1.4 million barrels. . In addition, some OPEC+ countries, including the Russian Federation and Saudi Arabia, have reduced their excess quotas by a total of 1.66 million barrels per day. They are valid until the end of 2024.

Also, OPEC+ countries at a meeting of the ministerial committee on November 30 decided to further reduce oil production. So, Russia deepened the voluntary reduction in raw material production by another 200 thousand barrels per day (to reach the level of additional production reduction to 500 thousand barrels per day) and extended this restriction until the end of the first quarter of 2024 in coordination with some alliance states . Saudi Arabia has decided to extend until then an additional voluntary reduction in oil production of 1 million barrels per day, which began in July.

Thanks to the policy of OPEC+ countries, already from the beginning of 2024, supply on the global oil market will decrease, which will gradually begin to push the cost of raw materials to increase says analyst Vladimir Chernov.

– Against this background, we expect return of the benchmark Brent grade to the range of $80-90 per barrel already in the first quarter “, the analyst added.

Another factor in rising oil prices could be so-called black swans in the form of the unfreezing of existing or the emergence of new conflicts on the world map noted Nikolai Dudchenko.

For example, on October 27, Israel dealt one of the strongest blows to the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. After this, the IDF announced that the Israeli side was expanding its ground operation in Gaza. Amid statements about the escalation of the conflict on the same day black gold rose in price by 3% in 15 minutes, exceeding the level of $90.5 per barrel .

– Generally, One can express cautious optimism about oil prices next year. The cost of raw materials will likely recover to the level of $80-90 per barrel with the prospect of further growth ,” noted Nikolai Dudchenko.

As of 15:00 December 29, the price of Brent oil was at $77.6 per barrel, according to ICE trading data.

Deterrent factors

According to economist and director of communications at Bitriver Andrei Loboda, there are a number of factors restraining the growth of quotes. Among them is the policy of oil producing countries, which are consistently trying to increase the export of raw materials to world markets without limiting production volumes .

– First of all, We are talking about record volumes of oil production in the United States. In addition, supply from Brazil, Canada, Venezuela and Iran is growing noted the expert.

In 2024, the situation on the global oil market will be less stable than in 2023 says Valery Andrianov, associate professor at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, expert at the InfoTEK analytical center.

— In the past year, despite the periodic price volatility, quotes were still in a certain given corridor and, in general, fluctuated around $80 per barrel. In the new year we may witness attempts to shake this balance “, the expert emphasized.

Thus, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reduced the forecast for global oil demand growth in 2023 from 2.37 million barrels per day to 2.27 million . And in 2024, according to IEA estimates, demand growth dynamics will slow down sharply and amount to only 1.1 million . At the same time, the agency expects that this increase will be mainly satisfied by supplies from the United States and other countries not included in the OPEC+ alliance, noted Valery Andrianov.

– It seems that Thus, OPEC+ is simply trying to blackmail: if you do not increase production, then you will lose your market niches, which will be occupied by the United States and “independent” oil producers . For Washington in 2024, it is important to prevent an increase in world oil prices, and it is advisable to even reduce them somewhat because on the eve of the presidential elections, it would be beneficial for the American establishment to please voters with cheaper gasoline,” the expert emphasized.

Wherein The decisive factor in determining the price of oil will remain the level of global demand for this resource noted Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Reliable Partner Association (an association of producers and sellers of energy resources) Dmitry Gusev.

First of all Global demand will be influenced by the pace of economic recovery in China after the lifting of covid restrictions – increased consumption in this Asian country will ensure strengthening of quotes the expert added.

In 2024, an intense struggle will unfold specifically for the Chinese market. says Valery Andrianov.

— The goal of the collective West, firstly, take over from OPEC+ the role of the main regulator of the balance of supply and demand on the world market (and therefore prices), and secondly, weaken the alliance between the largest producers represented by the Middle Eastern states and Russia, on the one hand, and new economic and industrial giants represented by India and China, on the other noted the expert.

It was previously reported that in 2023, thanks to the reorientation of exports, Russia increased oil supplies to India by more than 11 times, and also became the main supplier to China, ahead of Saudi Arabia.