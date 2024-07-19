From the newsroom with Reutersi From the newsroom with Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-reuters/ 07/19/2024 – 5:30

Pré-Sal Petróleo (PPSA), responsible for representing the Union in pre-salt production sharing contracts, qualified a record 10 companies to compete in the Union’s 4th oil auction, on July 31, and raised the estimated revenue from the event to R$15 billion.

The revenue forecast for the bidding, which will be held at B3 headquarters in São Paulo, was increased by 2 billion reais, due to an estimated increase in the volume that should be traded in the competition.

PPSA now expects to auction 37.5 million barrels of oil, compared to 33 million previously, which are the amounts corresponding to the Union’s estimated production for 2025, in the Búzios and Mero fields, the second and third largest oil producers in Brazil, both in the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin.

The resources will be received by the federal government throughout 2025 and may vary depending on the price of the barrel, the value offered at auction and the exchange rate.

There will be three batches of Mero (two with 12 million barrels and one with 11 million) and one batch of Búzios (2.5 million barrels).

Competitors

The list of companies qualified for the event is made up of Petrobras, Mataripe Refinery, CNOOC Petroleum Brasil, ExxonMobil Exploração Brasil, Equinor Brasil Energia, Galp Energia Brasil, PetroChina International (Brazil) Trading, PRIO Comercializadora, Shell Trading Brasil and TotalEnergies EP Brasil.

According to the technical director of PPSA and interim president of the state-owned company, Tabita Loureiro, this will be the auction with the largest number of qualified competitors.

“The unprecedented number of qualified companies alone demonstrates greater interest from the market and we expect competition in the lots,” he said in a statement.

Until then, the largest number of qualified companies had been registered in the 3rd Union oil auction, held in November 2021, when six companies sent the documentation and three submitted bids.

The public session may take place in two stages for each auctioned lot, with the company offering the best price being the winner. In the first stage, prices must be higher than the Minimum Price Limit that will be set by PPSA two days before the auction, in US$/barrel. Depending on the difference between the best bids, the dispute will go to open outcry auction.

If there are no offers above the initial price level, the second stage of the session will be held, the repechage, based on a new minimum price level announced at the time, and an open outcry auction will be opened with the participation of qualified companies.

Auction schedule

According to the Technical Director and Interim President of PPSA, Tabita Loureiro, this will be the first auction in a calendar of auctions under discussion with the Ministry of Mines and Energy. “In April 2025, we already intend to hold a new auction to commercialize the Union’s production scheduled for 2026 for the Mero, Búzios and Bacalhau fields. And other auctions are being evaluated to sell the 2027 and 2028 cargoes. The Union’s production is growing and we need to provide predictability to the market to maximize the results for Brazilian society”, she stated.

For the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, the Union’s oil and gas resources are fundamental to ensuring investments in health, education and the energy transition through the Social Fund.