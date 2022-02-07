The drop in oil abroad after strong gains last week pushes the Ibovespa down, after rising 0.49% on Friday, to 112,244.94 points. However, the pullback is moderated by the slight rise in New York stock index futures. In addition, the rise in iron ore on the return of the week-long Chinese holiday helps to contain the decline of the Bovespa index.

“I would say a performance close to neutrality”, says João Abdoubi, an analyst at Inversa, adding that investors are quite fearful with the expectation of an acceleration in US interest rates, which tends to start to rise in March. “The US unemployment rate in January was higher than expected at 4%, compared to a forecast of 3.9%, and this helps to accelerate inflation, causing the Fed Federal Reserve, the US central bank to increase the power of the increase. of interest. This is bad for global exchanges as a whole”, says Abdoubi.

The US Consumer Inflation Index (CPI) will be released on Thursday. Before, however, there will be a series of data, events and balances that integrate the heavy agenda of the week, which gains strength from tomorrow.

“CPI This is what will guide expectations for US interest rates. Brazil already has a high Selic rate of 10.75% per year. So, any impact tends to be severe in the domestic market, which could put pressure on the BC from here”, evaluates Carlos Duarte, CFP financial planner for Planor

In Brazil, it is no different. In addition to the exciting corporate earnings, with figures from Bradesco, Itaú and production data from Vale and Petrobras, for example, the Copom minutes and the IPCA for January are published. To top it off, fiscal and political noises with the new version of the Fuels PEC are in the spotlight.

In addition to a new acceleration in the inflation rate measured by the General Price Index – Internal Availability (IGP-DI), there is continuity of fiscal noise, says the chief economist at BV, Roberto Padovani, in a note.

In January, the IGP-DI increased by 2.01%, after 1.25% in December. The result was close to the ceiling (2.07%) of the estimates in the survey of the Broadcast projections and exceeded the median of 1.75% (floor was 1.44%).

At the same time, the economic team is working to stop what it called the “PEC Kamikaze”, a second proposal for a constitutional amendment that allows for a reduction in taxes on fuels without compensation and which, according to initial projections, has an impact of more than R$ 100 billion. President Jair Bolsonaro again defended yesterday the review of the tax burden on fuels and minimized tax losses with proposals pending in Congress.

In the opinion of the chief economist of ModalMais, Álvaro Bandeira, the loss of 112 thousand points, if sustained, is “bad”. According to him, at this level of 112,000 points “there is good accumulation” and it would be interesting to seek 115,000 points in order to gain support.

Earlier, the balance sheet of BB Seguridade, the insurance holding company of Banco do Brasil, was reported, which ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with adjusted net income of R$ 1.226 billion, up 33.8% over the same period in 2020 and of 25.7% in relation to the immediately previous quarter.

The local corporate news still focuses attention after news that the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) recommended to the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) that it disapprove of the purchase of Oi by TIM, Telefônica and Claro due to “violations against competition and that the Braskem acquired a minority interest in the company Nexus Circular.

Eletrobras shares fall above 1%. Eletrobras employees hold a meeting tomorrow, 8th, to define the direction of the strike against changes in the health plan, which enters the 21st day without progress in the negotiation with the state company.

On the other hand, shares related to the metallic sector rise. “What helps are the commodities, which are doing very well. The return of China undoubtedly helps to benefit commodity exporters”, completes Duarte, from Plano. It is worth remembering that despite the decline in oil today, there is an expectation that the raw material will reach US$ 100 a barrel, in the wake of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

At 11:18 am, the Ibovespa dropped 0.69%, at a minimum, to 111,584.48 points.

