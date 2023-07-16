Many books discuss the future of energy and oil on a global scale. A recent one, by Vaclav Smil, How the world works, a scientific guide to our past, present and futureis particularly sensible.

Simil seeks to answer why it will be difficult to replace oil. In 2019, the United States’ dependence on fossil fuels (CF) as an energy source was 80%. In China, it dropped from 93% in 2000 to 85% in 2019. In Japan, in 1983, 83% of primary energy came from CF, and in 2019, after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, it was 90%. In short, as shown by these great economic powers, despite the increased use of renewable energy, CF is still the world’s primary energy: from 87% to 84% so far this century globally.

What supports the demand for hydrocarbons? The annual world demand for fossil coal is 10,000 million (mm) metric tons; Let us denote this amount by the letter X. This is five times (5X) more than the harvest of all the grains that feed humanity, and more than two times (>2X) the mass of water consumed per year. Quick replacement is impossible, given the engineering and economic realities of the world economy. The International Energy Agency forecasts that CF’s share of total energy demand will decline from 80% in 2019 to 72% in 2040.

Therefore, it is not foreseeable that this mass of CF will be displaced and replaced, simply by some governmental decisions and by establishing goals for two or three decades ahead. We are talking about world production having a deep dependency on CF that is not easily replaceable.

From 2023 to 2050 the key trends in the world economy will be: declining populations and aging in the so-called advanced economies; huge demand for infrastructure and increased production in the so-called emerging economies (EE). It is estimated that replicating the Chinese success in the SOEs would increase the current production of plastic by 30 times, 15 times that of steel, 10 times that of cement and 2 times that of ammonia. All of that will require colossal amounts of energy.

That is, then, the great dilemma of hydrocarbons: how to replace them and continue using them at the same time, given that they are the source of 80% of the current energy on the planet, and will be more than 70% of it in 20 years?

Today, companies in all sectors are accelerating investments in clean energy. There are new technologies and economies of scale that reduce transition costs. But there is consensus on the dilemma: Ensuring energy security will require significant investment in oil and gas. Particularly in Latin America, where non-conventional renewable energy lags behind the rest of the world.

For the CEO of Exxon, the world’s largest private oil and gas producer, this dilemma must be managed by combining virtuously: 1) the company’s adaptation to climate change, consistent with 2) national energy security (in the USA ); 3) the ability of ordinary people to pay for energy; 4) the reliability of the energy supply in the country and the world; and 5) the effective availability of energy.

Oil and gas companies are working hard on carbon capture and storage and CO2 emissions management. But “whenever oil and gas, diesel and gasoline are needed, we want to be the best positioned to offer them with the lowest possible emissions,” says the president of Exxon.

How to find the right balance between feeding the world population, being aware of families’ ability to pay, producing the goods and services that sustain the lives of more than 8,000 million people and making the energy transition? To do so, we must drop propaganda and use mathematics, engineering, and economics.

Let us now bring this discussion and these dilemmas to Colombia. The most serious study that I know of, with sophisticated models of the economic and energy reality in long horizons, was carried out by the Regional Center for Energy Studies, CREE, directed by the economist Tomás González, Ph.D. in Economics and former Minister of Mines and Energy.

CREE built the roadmap and scenarios for Colombia, and set out to answer the following questions:

Which is the reference scenario According to government policies?

How to distribute decarbonization efforts among energy sectors?

What is the transition in final energy demand for decarbonization?

What are the expected costs for the population and the country?

How is the transition in the final supply of energy?

What technologies are necessary for the transition? They’re available?

For CREE there are 10 keys to the goal of carbon-neutrality in 2050:

Multiply by five the capacity to produce energy with low emissions. Ensure the availability of natural gas for the transition. Adopt in many sectors, especially transport, efficient and low-carbon technologies. Finance energy supply and demand investments. Build relationships of trust between communities, government and companies. Put a price on carbon, consistent with mitigation goals; and eliminate fossil fuel subsidies. Ensure full and affordable energy coverage and its efficient use. Help vulnerable groups that lose out with the energy transition. Accompany the energy and fiscal transition. Enhance national research and innovation.

This enumeration illustrates that any balanced, reasonable, economically viable strategy implies concerted efforts on many fronts. It is not for less. It is about adapting the general production of a country to a new energy reality. It is about embarking on a path, or a group of possible paths, without knowing the prices that will be faced by technologies and alternative energy sources. It is about asking millions of businesses of all sizes and tens of millions of families to change their energy consumption patterns and accept difficult and costly realities. It is about producing amounts of alternative energy that today seem unattainable. It is about powerful power groups such as departments and municipalities that produce fossil fuels, drivers of cars, buses, motorcycles and truckers, transport businessmen, load generators, merchants and families admitting that they will enter unknown territories , which will take decades to reach the new situation; and that voluntarily, with detachment, good sense and good disposition they want to do it.

Before beginning his 40-year journey, from Egypt to the Promised Land, Moses must have felt something similar to the anxiety, restlessness and uncertainty that is felt now with the issue of the energy transition. Politicians who get together and promise many things do not seem to understand the complexity of what they propose for their countries.

Economists do not know what will happen to prices and quantities of energy, goods and services. Engineers do not know the speed at which technology will advance. Innovators and investors betting on developing the new technologies that will replace coal that has worked for 300 years, oil that has worked for 150, and gas that has worked for 100, weigh risks against returns.

In short, it is not known when the use of oil and its derivatives will cease, but it is premature to declare their expiration in a few decades. As long as there is demand for oil and gas, and Ecopetrol can find reserves, it must compete to produce them efficiently and hopefully seek to be one of the last companies in the world industry to end these activities, while migrating to a broad energy matrix.

