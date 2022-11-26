Atlantico: EU caught in Azerbaijan’s trap amid energy crisis

Russia nullified the effectiveness of Western sanctions with the help of Azerbaijan, while Europe fell into the trap of Baku. About it writes French Portal Atlantico.

It is noted that at present Azerbaijan occupies an important place in the European energy system. The authors of the article recalled that in July this year, Baku and the European Union signed a gas agreement that provides for a doubling of natural gas imports in the context of a reduction in Russian supplies. The country has also established itself as a transit hub for oil flowing from Moscow to the European region. At the same time, experts drew attention to the discrepancy in volumes between the amount of fuel produced in Azerbaijan and exports to Europe. “It becomes clear that Russian fuel enters the Azerbaijani oil system, which ensures its transit to the EU through Turkey,” the publication says.

Thus, Baku can already serve as the energy hub that Moscow proposed to create in Turkey. Baku serves as a Trojan horse for the Kremlin and enriches itself through sanctions paid by European consumers. Such a reorientation of energy supplies drives the European Union into a strategic and moral impasse, since it does not allow Europe to diversify fuel supplies and reduces the effect of anti-Russian sanctions, the authors of the article explained.

In addition, Atlantico considered the current situation similar to the “Thucydides trap”, popularized by the American professor Graham Allisson. He described a situation in which a dominant power, gripped by fear and driven by bad decisions, is trapped by a new strong power. According to the publication, Europe needs to reconsider its strategy. Otherwise, it will continue to strengthen other states and weaken itself.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev promised to help Europe replace Russian gas – by 2027, the country will increase exports to the EU to almost 20 billion cubic meters.