Total oil and natural gas production in Brazil in November reached 3.978 million boe/d (barrels of oil equivalent per day), of which 3.095 million bbl/d (daily barrels of oil) and 140.380 million m³/d (meters cubic meters of natural gas per day).

The data are part of the Monthly Bulletin of Oil and Natural Gas Production released by ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) and available at agency page.

According to the bulletin, oil production fell by 4.6% compared to the previous month. Compared to November 2021, however, the volume increased by 8.5%. In natural gas, there was a 5.6% decrease in production compared to October, but an increase of 2.8% compared to November 2021.

“The drop in oil and gas production was mainly due to scheduled and unscheduled production stoppages at the FPSOs Cidade de Ilha Bela, Cidade de Caraguatatuba and Cidade de Mangaratiba, located in the Pre-Salt”informed the ANP.

PRE-SALT

The bulletin also shows that pre-salt production reached 2.964 million boe/d, equivalent to 74.5% of Brazilian production. In 129 wells, 2.327 million bbl/d of oil and 101.35 million m³/d of natural gas were produced, down 5.7% compared to October and up 9.2% compared to the same month from 2021.

NATURAL GAS

The ANP informed that the use of natural gas reached 97.4% in November. “50.53 million m³/d were made available to the market and 3.65 million m³/d were burned. There was an increase in flaring of 25.6% compared to the previous month (due to the commissioning of FPSO Guanabara and the scheduled stoppage of FPSO Cidade de Ilha Bela) and a reduction of 3.6% compared to November 2021”added the agency.

FIELDS AND FACILITIES

Offshore fields produced 97.6% of the oil and 84.7% of the natural gas. In the fields operated by Petrobras, individually or in consortium with other companies, production reached 91.61% of the total. With 812.49 thousand bbl/d of oil and 38.38 million m³/d of natural gas, the biggest producer, in November, was the Tupi field, in the Santos Basin pre-salt.

Among the installations, the one with the highest oil production was FPSO Carioca MV30. The platform, whose acronym in English is “Floating Productions Storge and Offloading”produced 173,746 thousand bbl/d in the Sépia, Sépia Leste and Sépia Eco fields.

The one with the highest production of natural gas was the FPSO Guanabara, with the production of 9.24 million m³/d of natural gas in the shared deposit of Mero.

*With information from Brazil Agency