Oil and natural gas production in Brazil fell 0.5% in May against April, to 3.778 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), according to data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) . Oil production fell 1.3% to 2.931 million barrels per day, while natural gas production rose 2.3% to 134.5 million cubic meters per day.

The share of oil and gas production in the pre-salt region fell from 72.7% in April to 71.2% in May, with total production of 2.689 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe/d) per day. 2.129 million barrels of oil per day and 89 million cubic meters of natural gas.

The Tupi field (formerly Lula), continues to be the country’s largest oil and gas producer, despite a 0.97% drop compared to April, dropping to 891,000 barrels a day.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach