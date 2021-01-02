In the past 2020, oil and gas production in Russia fell by 8.6 and 6.2 percent, respectively. Such data, corrected for leap years, are given in the operational summary of the Central Dispatch Office of the Fuel and Energy Complex, reports Interfax…

Gas production amounted to 692.33 billion cubic meters. December’s result separately – 66.28 billion, which is 1.6 percent less than in the same period a year ago.

Related materials Black line The world’s dominance of oil is coming to an end. In 2020, she received a blow from which she may not recover. Beyond Mass layoffs and giving away money just like that – insane forecast for 2021

Production of oil and gas condensate for 12 months reached 512 million tons. The average daily rate is fixed at 10.27 million barrels. The fall in December turned out to be more serious than the average for the year – 11 percent.

Oil exports to non-CIS countries in 2020 decreased by 11.8 percent. Its average daily size was 4.39 million barrels. 195.37 million tons of crude oil were exported through the Transneft system, 175.62 million of them – Russian resources.

Earlier it was reported that oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget for three quarters fell by 36 percent compared to the same period last year.

At a December press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia has already gotten off the oil and gas needle, since 70 percent of the Russian budget is not formed from oil and gas revenues. Nevertheless, the Ministry of Finance expects that even in 2022 they will account for more than a third of the budget, and the current result is associated with the coronavirus pandemic and the collapse of demand for resources in the world.