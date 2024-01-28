In the future, underwater tankers and dry cargo ships will be used to transport goods in the Arctic. Alexander Yulin, head of the laboratory of long-term ice forecasts and ice regime at the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute, told Izvestia about this.

According to the scientist, due to global climate change, the Arctic is becoming increasingly attractive for shipping. In this regard, new research technology and new modes of transport are being actively introduced in the region. One of the alternatives to modern cargo ships could be submarines that are not dependent on ice conditions.

“These are theoretical ideas for now, but they are currently being actively discussed. Such devices may be modernized submarines. In areas where there are large accumulations of ice, they will sink to a depth of 50–100 m, overcoming the obstacle. Then in warm seas they will be able to continue their journey on the surface. However, such projects require appropriate loading and unloading infrastructure,” Yulin explained.

He added that amphibious hovercraft will be in demand for passenger traffic and tourist trips in the Northern Sea Route area. They will also ensure the movement of people and cargo regardless of ice conditions.

At the same time, unmanned aerial vehicles are now widely used in the Arctic. They are used for ice reconnaissance and mail delivery. The importance of these vehicles will only increase in the future.

