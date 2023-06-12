The match between Alianza Petrolera and Atlético Nacional (7:30 pm, by Win +) will not yet define the finalist of homer A, but it can leave the scene very defined. The winner this Monday in Barrancabermeja will be almost ready in the two games for the title. And a draw would keep the illusion of Pasto alive.

This Monday, at the Daniel Villa Zapata stadium, is undoubtedly the most important match in the almost 33-year history of Alianza Petrolera, which was promoted at the end of 2012 and had never been so close to a final. And that’s how coach Hubert Bodhert feels.

“This happens to be the most important game that I play, the ones that I played I already played, but this is the most important because it takes you to 11 points and being the leader in the home run on the last date. Afterwards, we have to play Águilas Doradas, but now there is one with a difference and that is what we have to defend, you are going to fight for the entrance to the final with one of the biggest teams in Colombia and that generates everything; it’s good for us, it makes us look at us, analyze us and see Alianza Petrolera’s product,” Bodhert explained in an interview with El Alargue, from Caracol Radio.

Húbert Bodhert, Alianza Petrolera technician.
Photo: Archive / WEATHER

The outlook seems favorable for Alianza Petrolera, which is the best venue in the championship (30 points, product of 10 wins and two losses, against Medellín and Cali)., and that began the home run by demolishing the team that was the top seed, Águilas Doradas, who could not get back up from that 5-3 of that first day. This semester, he even ended one of the streaks he had pending since he was promoted: beating Atlético Nacional for the first time in Barrancabermeja (2-1, on May 14).

National’s concerns

While in Barrancabermeja there is hope, in Nacional the concerns are growing, and especially, after the painful defeat last Wednesday against Olimpia in the Libertadores (3-0). Although the Greens are already in the round of 16 of that tournament, the level of the last games, both in the Cup and in the League, has been rather weak.

Nacional comes from losing against Olimpia in a lousy match.

“My concern is to make the team be competitive. The same competitive level, which I have to admit that we are evolving, we lack a lot. Because there are moments of the game or the first 45 minutes that we have not competed, but we compete for the rest of the minutes. We are missing a lot of things”, acknowledged Paulo Autuori, the green coach.

Nacional will not have its starting goalkeeper, Kevin Mier, already in the National Team, but it will recover Dorlan Pabón, who has been sorely needed in recent games. That is what he clings to to win a very difficult game and straighten the path.

