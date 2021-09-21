São Paulo, 21 – The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) has confirmed a case of African swine fever (PSA) in Haiti, near the city of Anse-à-Pitre. By the end of July, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the OIE had confirmed the presence of the disease virus in swine samples collected in the Dominican Republic.

At the time, the US government said it would support the Dominican Republic and neighboring Haiti in fighting the disease and adopting mitigation measures.

According to media reports, this is the first time the disease has been detected in the Americas in about 40 years.

OIE post confirms case of African swine fever in Haiti appeared first in ISTOÉ MONEY.

