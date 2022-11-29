With the return of the anime bleach Through its last season several of its characters will return to action, and among them is Rangiku Matsumoto, so present in fan art and cosplay.

However, so far there is not much to say about her. Rankigu appears momentarily in a sequence looking surprised at what is happening. She reappears a bit later but without doing much.

Those who read the manga will surely know when it will return, but those who do not should keep waiting. She is the lieutenant of Captain Hitsugaya Tōshirō of the 10th Division and makes quite a contrast to his presence.

We recommend: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War presents a special ending for the seventh chapter.

All because she is much taller than him in addition to being an adult, while Hitsugaya is small and looks like a child or teenager. Perhaps for the same reason, Matsumoto stands out more.

Font: Instagram.

She is someone very competent when it comes to fighting and her Zanpakutō katana, called Haineko, allows her to surprise attack her rivals in bleach. Especially since it is capable of turning into ash and making long slashes left and right.

It’s almost like the claws of a wild beast. But Rangiku Matsumoto also stands out for her beauty and complexion, which cosplayers take advantage of to dedicate more than one cosplay to her.

Rangiku Matsumoto from Bleach in a new cosplay

Rangiku Matsumoto’s cosplay from bleach What we share with you on this occasion is a contribution from Oichi (@oichi.official). She maintains this character’s orange hair as well as her blue eyes.

However, the quality of the photo does not allow us to see if she has a mole next to her mouth, which is very characteristic. But other elements are present, such as the Gotei 13 lieutenant uniform, which is black.

Font: Instagram.

This one has white borders, and in Rangiku’s case, a large neckline. This is how you can see the chain that he wears around his neck. The white band around the waist is also not missing, nor is the katana that he uses.

As for the setting, it’s not bad; recreates in a certain way what could be expected from Soul Society. Although in the case of this character he is generally in more ‘Spartan’ settings.

In addition to bleach we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.