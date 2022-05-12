Governor Rubén Rocha Moya’s decision to remove Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda as Secretary of Health yesterday “scared” several officials from the agency in the northern part of Sinaloa. Even some exalted Mochitenses in the secretariat in Culiacán. And it is that they can come out as a “cork stopper” with the arrival of the relief of Cuen Ojeda. Especially those that he accommodated because others do not have his seal. It will be known what will be the fate, to begin with, of the head of the Sanitary Jurisdiction 01, Víctor Manuel Lim Zavala. All because Cuen Ojeda did not withdraw the complaints against the journalists.

They say that before leaving for Mexico City, the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, put an end to the case of the complaint of labor and sexual harassment against the commanders of the Secretary of Public Security and Municipal Transit by female police officers led by the agent and activist Dignora Valdez. This, some say, so that the problem does not get out of hand, since he saw that women are “to take up arms.” After searching for him so much, Vargas Landeros and his main collaborators reached an agreement that the case be brought before the Internal Control Body, led by Fausto Rubén Ibarra Celis. This after the Commission of Honor and Justice of the preventive corporation gave “stick” to the complaint, which was not surprising to anyone because from the beginning the officials did not even mislead her from leaning towards the accused commanders. To put it elegantly, they did not treat them well, they leaked information from the file, etc. They did what they shouldn’t have done and there are the consequences: the problem bounced back to the mayor. With those officials, what does Vargas Landeros want opponents for!

As soon as they informed him that the Internal Control Body was going to attract the case, the Dignora Valdez police got to work. The day before yesterday they told her to take some documents to the OIC Administrative Offenses offices, but when she went she was already closed. They left because it was Mother’s Day. Why did they call her then? Yesterday he went again very early and they received the information. In other words, the theme lives on. Already in expenses, Dignora Valdez seems that she is going to take the mayor’s word to go see him for what she said that she had the doors open. But it will be another day because Vargas Landeros flew to Mexico City for meetings with federal officials.

Some STAYED by weight with what was said by the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, that Jaime Montes Salas, state secretary of Agriculture, will also be removed from the play from the Government Palace. And it is that it was not known that Montes Salas wanted to appear on the ballots in the next electoral process. Or if? However, the friends of the Secretary of Agriculture listened to what Estrada Ferreiro said. They said that he feels steps on the roof due to the political trial against him, but they do not dislike that the Mochitense gets into the fight in 2024.