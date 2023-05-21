Estadão Contenti

05/20/2023 – 7:35 pm

Oi’s judicial recovery plan presented this Saturday, 20, provides for the sale of several group assets to pay creditors. The list is huge and includes V.tal, the broadband business (Oi Fibra), the connectivity and IT business for companies (Oi Soluções), the service rendering subsidiaries, real estate and other holdings.

“As a way of raising funds, the Oi Group may promote the sale of the assets that make up the permanent assets listed in the annex, as well as other assets, movable or immovable, that are part of its permanent assets”, described the company, in its plan of recovery.

Among the assets included on the list for sale, the big news was Oi Soluções, a connectivity and IT arm for companies. The segment was pointed out as one of the strategic businesses of the new group after the sale of mobile networks, in addition to making a great contribution to cash generation.

Among the most important assets on the list is the 34% stake that the company holds in V.tal, a fiber optic network company controlled by BTG Pactual. V.tal was wholly owned by Oi, and the sale of its control was already a way to raise money years ago. Since then, the operator has become a tenant of V.tal’s fiber networks.

The plan also provides for the creation of a new company – temporarily named ClientCo – which will house Oi Fibra’s assets. This will include: the base of 3.86 million broadband customers, the equipment installed in customers’ homes, communication channels, sales, customer service and the properties used to provide the service. In this case, Oi would sell a stake in ClientCo, keeping a slice – in the same way as what happened with V.tal.

The list of assets for sale also includes SeRede (subsidiary for field operations), Tahto (call center), Paggo (solutions and means of payment), in addition to dozens of properties.

Finally, international assets appear on the list, including a 10% stake in Pharol, formerly Portugal Telecom; minority stakes in Timor Telecom; Africatel Management and Aficatel Holldings; between others.
























