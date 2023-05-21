Company left the same process in December 2022 after 6 years in renegotiation

Oi’s Board of Directors approved the company’s new judicial recovery plan. In March 2023, Justice accepted the new request from the telephone company, which will go through the process for the 2nd time. The information was disclosed in a statement to the market this Friday (May 19, 2023). Here’s the full (268 KB).

According to the document, the plan establishes the following terms and conditions to overcome the current economic and financial situation of the group:

equalization of its financial liabilities and restructuring of bankrupt claims, with or without the offering of guarantees;

forecast of raising a debt of at least R$ 4 billion in the form of a “super priority non-bankruptcy” loan;

debt negotiation to obtain new resources through the implementation of possible capital increases through public or private subscription; and contracting new lines of credit as a way of reducing the company’s total debt; It is

potential disposal and encumbrance of permanent assets of the group.

The 1st judicial recovery process of the Grupo Oi telephone conglomerate ended in December 2022, after 6 years of negotiations with creditors. The conclusion was decreed by Judge Fernando Viana, from the 7th Corporate Court of Rio de Janeiro. In the decision, Viana stated that the judicial recovery plan was the largest in Brazilian history and one of the most extensive processes in the world in the area.

The company entered the process with a debt of R$ 65.4 billion. In September 2022, shortly before leaving the process, the company had a debt almost 3 times smaller and amounted to R$ 21.9 billion.