Request paves the way for the company’s new judicial recovery; the 1st ended in December and lasted 6 years

THE Hey filed this Wednesday (1.Feb.2023) with a request for judicial protection against creditors. If accepted, the petition paves the way for a new court-supervised reorganization of the company. The 1st was closed in December, after 6 years.

In the document, to which the Power360 had access, Oi says it does not have the cash to pay a debt of R$ 600 million, which expires on February 5th. If you are unable to pay it off, almost all of the R$ 29 billion in the company’s financial debt could be foreclosed on account of early and cross maturity clauses in the contracts.

According to the law that regulates judicial reorganization, companies can only file a new request after 5 years that the Justice has granted the reorganization. According to Oi’s lawyers, the 1st recovery, granted on February 5, 2018, would not be an impediment.

The company claims that the deterioration of economic indicators – such as increased inflation and interest rates, in addition to the devaluation of the real against the dollar – between 2020 and 2022 caused its capital structure “become very disconnected from your new reality” and impacted its box.

In addition, the company says it lost more fixed-line customers than expected in the period, due to the economic effects of the covid-19 pandemic. According to Oi, the company continued to fulfill contracts prior to 2016, with assumptions that would not reflect the economic crisis of the following years.

In the petition, the company also mentions the legal dispute over the value of the sale of Oi Móvel to Claro, Vivo and TIM. The 3 operators bought Oi’s mobile assets for BRL 15.9 billion, but later asked for BRL 3.2 billion back. The companies claim that Oi did not make the promised investments and that the legacy customer base is smaller than estimated at the closing of the deal.

To justify the request, the company also claims that it was compromised by the imbroglio of fixed telephony. Oi filed an arbitration proceeding against Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) due to the calculation of the reversible assets of the telephony concession. The process is valued at BRL 16 billion.

In 2019, the government published a law that changes the model for operating fixed telephony in Brazil, from concession to authorization. The existing concessions today will be terminated in 2025 and, by April 2023, companies must express interest in continuing to provide the public service or not.

At the end of the concession, the General Telecommunications Law determines that the assets revert to the Union. With the regime change, they will continue to be owned by the companies and, therefore, Anatel needed to calculate the balance that will be paid by the operators in the migration.

“This whole situation created a storm, significantly restricting the Company’s available resources, making it impossible to continue its regular operations without a new adjustment in its capital structure, which it intends to do in an organized, transparent and collective manner within the scope of the future judicial recovery process to be filed within the legal period”, said Oi in the petition addressed to the judge of the 7th Business Court of Rio de Janeiro, Fernando Viana. It was he who judged the company’s judicial recovery process.

Oi’s lawyers also mention Americanas’ recovery process, which is being processed by the 4th Business Court in Rio de Janeiro. The court had granted an urgent precautionary measure to suspend the company’s debt collection even before accepting the request for recovery.

Oi went to court in 2016, when it owed BRL 65 billion. As part of its recovery plan, Oi disposed of mobile phone tower assets, data centersparticipation in the fiber optic company V.tal (formerly InfraCo) and Oi Móvel.