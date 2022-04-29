Oi will provide services related to IPTV infrastructure to Sky and both will share the revenue, according to the agreement

Oi announced on Thursday (28.Apr.2022) the sale of its DTH base (direct-to-home) from your satellite pay-TV service to Sky. The transaction amount was not reported.

The announcement was made as a material fact to the CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission). Here’s the intact (190 KB).

Under the agreement, Oi will provide Sky with services related to the IPTV (Internet TV) infrastructure and the companies will share the revenue from the operation.

Transaction details are yet to be reported. As Oi has been in judicial reorganization since 2016, the conclusion of the deal is subject to authorization.

According to the statement, the initiative is part of Oi’s strategy of divestment in pay TV and “is in line with the implementation of the Strategic Plan for transforming the operations of the Oi Companies and with the Amendment to the Judicial Reorganization Plan of the Company and its subsidiaries undergoing judicial reorganization”.

As the operation was ratified by the judgment of the 7th Business Court of the Judicial District of the Capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro, it determines the intention to dispose of assets, liabilities and rights related to the pay-TV business, including the transfer of the DTH base.

“Closing of the Operation (…) will guarantee Grupo Oi the execution of its strategy of divestment of the pay-TV business based on DTH technology, at the same time that it will enable the maintenance of an important participation in the generation of content revenues from the provision of TV services by subscription via IP protocol (IPTV), based on platforms and equipment with IPTV technology that will remain the property of the Company and/or companies that hold a stake”, wrote the telecommunications company in the statement to the CVM.