Oi, which is undergoing judicial recovery, announced in a material fact that it has concluded its debt restructuring process. According to the company, the reorganization improves its debt profile and results in additional liquidity, in line with the plan.

The company reported that the instruments of the Roll-Up Debt of the New Financing – Creditors Restructuring Option I and of the New Financing – Third Parties were signed.The New Financing was subscribed through the conversion of the Updated Original Emergency DIP Notes, in the aggregate principal amount equivalent to US$601.0 million, through the subscription and full payment of notes issued by the company”.

Thus, Oi reported that Roll-Up Notes were subscribed for an aggregate principal amount equivalent to US$1,334.9 million.

Regarding the New Financing, which was fully subscribed by BGC Fibra Participações, an affiliate of V.tal, the aggregate principal amount totaled R$902.6 million. According to Oi, this reinforces liquidity by R$758.5 ​​million, through the subscription and full payment of debentures.

OI SHARES

Oi’s common shares closed yesterday’s trading session (Aug 8, 2024) down 0.92%, at R$4.30. The average of the model estimates from the InvestingPro It has a fair price of R$4.64, potential appreciation of 7.8%, with a high degree of uncertainty.