The second and last season of “vinland“come to your final. At the beginning of this new part of the saga, we see the return of Thorfinn with new characters and a heartbreaking story in the first chapter. Between murders, massacres, fights and the desire for revenge, this anime of Netflix promises to close the plot of Thorfinn, who as an adult is fighting for his freedom, since he was captured and enslaved.

In episode 23, the new king of England, Padfoot, is still determined to take over Ketil’s farm, for which he hatches a plan that will make the farmer’s family look like rebels. However, Thorfinn meets him and the king realizes that they share the same ideals, so he changes his mind and leaves the place.

When is the ending of “Vinland saga 2” released?

The best anime on Netflix comes to an end on June 19, 2023. The last chapter has been named “Hometown”, which in Spanish would be translated as “Hometown”. Is this a sign that Thorfinn will finally make it back to his town and live the life he wants? We will know this and more when the new episode is released.

Where to watch the series “Vinland saga”?

Both the first and second seasons are available on Netflix. However, this streaming platform is not the only one, as the episodes have also been uploaded to Crunchyroll, which provides exclusive anime content.

Summary of the first season

Vinland Saga follows the story of Thorfinn, a Viking son of Thors, a warrior who decided to flee the battlefield to have a peaceful life with his family. After a series of events Thors is forced to leave for war once more, but dies in an ambush before showing up for combat. At this, Thorfinn swears to take revenge on him and embarks on a journey as a member of the crew of the murderer of his father.

