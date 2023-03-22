The all-star pitcher closed for Yu Darvish in the ninth inning and made the putouts that sealed the 3-2 win over the United States and gave the Olympic champions their third crown in baseball’s top-team event.

Seven pitchers combined on the Japanese mound to contain the US’s nine-hit offense and preserve the lead built on home runs by Munetaka Murakami in the first inning and Kazuma Okamoto in the fourth.

Classic batting leader Trea Turner put the defending champions ahead in the second inning with a solo shot off starter and winner Shota Imanaga.

Murakami, the hero of Monday’s win over Mexico, tied it in the bottom half with his four-corner drive to center field.

Japan’s difference was carved out next. Okamoto followed with a single to right field, advanced to second on Sosuke Genda’s hit, and to third when the bases were loaded on a walk awarded by losing pitcher Merrill Kelly to Yuhei Nakamura.

The job was done for Kelly, and on the next at-bat Lars Nootbaar greeted reliever Aaron Loop with a sacrifice groundout that drove in Okamoto.

But the Japanese first baseman had not finished his recital. In the fourth inning, Okamoto hit his second home run of the Classic, against Kyle Freeland.

The United States pulled back in the eighth, again based on the power of their all-star lineup, thanks to a solo shot by Kyle Schwarber.

For the closing, the stellar pitcher of the San Diego Padres, Yu Darvish, had to come out, but the scenario that had not been calculated on any game board came to fruition, when the Japanese star Shohei Ohtani appeared on the mound, a starting pitcher accustomed to long works , but not to the withering trade of the closer.

He began by issuing a walk to Jeff McNeil, but immediately pulled himself together. Mookie Betts hit into a double play, putting Ohtani face-off for the final out with his Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout. He worked it with speed, throwing pitches near or over 100 mph, and struck him out for the save and sparking a celebration for Japan, now the winningest team in young World Classic history.