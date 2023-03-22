The star pitcher came on as closer for Yu Darvish in the ninth inning and made the putouts that sealed the 3-2 win over the United States. The victory represents for the Olympic champions their third crown of the maximum event of baseball teams.

Seven pitchers combined on the Japanese mound to hold off the US’s nine-hit drive and preserve the lead built on home runs by Munetaka Murakami in the first inning and Kazuma Okamoto in the fourth. News in development…

