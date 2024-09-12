Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).- “The divorce has done more for the world peacethat the United Nations”… Joey Adams.-

Question of the Week: Second inning of the ninth inning, man on third base, who means the winning run, there is a squeeze play signal, so the runner goes out to the plate and the batter He is about to touch the ball, but is interfered with by the catcher, who receives the ball and tags the runner well before stepping on the plate. The runner is out, what happens to the batter?

The Answer: The batter goes to first because of the interference, the runner scores on a run, the ball becomes dead and the home club wins the game.

CELEBRATE IN TEXAS

The champion Texas Rangers are celebrating, despite the terrible year they’ve had, because the valuable Jacob deGrom will start tomorrow’s game against the Mariners.

The 36-year-old deGrom has not pitched for 18 months, having undergone Tommy John surgery in April 2023. He finds his team in third place in the division with a 70-75 record. He has been busy with rehabilitation work, having appeared in four games with the home Double-A team.

DeGrom has won the Cy Young Award twice and is signed by the Rangers through 2027 for $115 million.

“That friend of mine is so fertile that one day he urinated on a piece of land and a kindergarten grew out of it”… Happy Saturdays.-

THE JAPANESE CONTINUES TOWARDS A GREAT FINISH

Prognosticator Josh Barton tells me that his latest polls rate Shohei Ohtani 450 to 275 to be the first in history to finish a season with 50 or more home runs and 50 or more stolen bases.

Barton points out that on August 19, the same poll gave results of only 225 yeses.

Another of their polls says Braves right-hander Chris Sale is going to win the Triple Crown. As of yesterday, he had a record of 16-3, 2.38 and 213 strikeouts.

NYPD AND FIREFIGHTERS

Today, Citi Field ceases to be the home of the Mets and becomes the stage for the glorious police and firefighters of New York.

Tonight there will be the “Battle of the Badges”, that is, two baseball teams will play, one made up of firefighters and the other of police officers.

They will charge $20 for admission and all proceeds will go to the charities sponsored by those two organizations.

ANOTHER INJURY FOR RENDON

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has landed on the injured list once again, now with pain in his lower back.

