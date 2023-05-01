“Super Mario Bros: The Movie”, the film directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, had one of the most surprising openings of the year. It not only exceeded fan expectations, but also charmed casual audiences. In the end, the result was the same: both quarters are calling for a sequel.

At the moment there is no official statement from Nintendo. However, critics and the box office have agreed to promote the production of a second part.

YOU CAN SEE: Where to see ‘Super Mario Bros: the movie’? Netflix and HBO Max among the options for ONLINE PREMIERE

https://youtu.be/TnGl01FkMMo

How much has “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” grossed?

“Super Mario Bros: The Movie” grossed more than $1 billion in theaters around the world. Only in the United States he got 490 million dollars, while abroad an approximate of 532 million dollars.

With this achievement, the Nintendo film becomes the fifth film to exceed 1 billion since the start of the pandemic and joins the club made up of “Spider-Man: no way home,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Jurassic World dominion and “Avatar: the way of water”.

YOU CAN SEE: The story of “Peaches”, the viral song from “Super Mario Bros” that could reach the Oscars

‘Peaches’, the iconic theme song from ‘Super Mario Bros.’, is a huge hit. Photo: Nintendo

Is “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” worth watching?

“Super Mario Bros: The Movie” has accomplished a feat undreamed of by all video game adaptations that have come before it: living up to the source material. Not only has it earned the respect of fans, but the desire for it to become a franchise as big as the Universe Marvel cinematographic and that maintains the essence, just as the series of “The last of us” does.

“It’s everything you could have hoped for in a Mario movie (…) It captures the spirit of the games, the story, and the incredible possibilities they’ve offered for decades, in one of the funniest animated movies in years,” Collider praised.

#ohquotSuper #Mario #Brosquot #history #box #office #billion