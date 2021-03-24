The Minister of State for Governmental Development and the Future, Ahoud Bint Khalfan Al-Roumi, affirmed that the UAE lost, with the departure of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a national figure who actively participated in building the state, and left a clear imprint on the history and future of the UAE, with what is like him, may God have mercy on him, a symbol of humanity, giving and dedication to serving the nation .

Al-Roumi said that the biography of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid represents an example to be emulated in the values ​​of work and giving to the homeland and society, and in what God have mercy on him entrenched in the hearts of many in striving to achieve excellence and leadership in various fields, and in his dedication to serve people in the UAE and the world.

Al-Roumi’s pledges extended my deepest condolences to the leadership and people of the UAE on the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, asking God Almighty to grant the lost nation the breadth of his mercy and to dwell in his paradise.





