In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President The Executive Council, His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, confirmed that Her Excellency Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister A state for government development and the future that the UAE has achieved qualitative leaps in digital transformation by adopting advanced digital policies, systems and initiatives, indicating that the next stage requires strengthening digital integration at the national level to achieve digital competitiveness and facilitate people’s lives.

This came during the “National Government Digital Integration” session, which discussed the prospects for government digital integration at the UAE level, digital harmonization between government agencies, and benefiting from the expertise and experiences of federal and local agencies in the presence of digital transformation officials in the UAE.

Her Excellency Ohoud Al Roumi said: “Digital integration contributes to connecting government institutions digitally, facilitates the exchange of data and making better decisions, and allows the provision of interconnected digital services at the state level, which provides better and faster services to customers and increases the effectiveness and efficiency of government operations.”

Her Excellency added that digital integration has now become a national necessity with the aim of achieving the goals of the We Are the UAE 2031 vision, creating an interconnected and technologically superior infrastructure, and reaching the top 5 countries in the world in the Smart Government Index and the Digital Competitiveness Index.

The session discussed mechanisms for launching three main initiatives aimed at facilitating people’s lives and enhancing government efficiency and speed. These are national digital registries, one-time information requests, and national digital enablers.

The initiative to link digital national records aims to provide government services tailored to the customer’s needs and requirements, and to provide immediate and accurate data to be used in making future decisions, while the one-time data request initiative at the national level saves time and effort for customers so that all documents required for government services are made available in a clear manner. Readable digital data between the systems of various federal and local government institutions, and the participants agreed to form an executive team with the aim of achieving the principle of requesting data once at the national level.

The Digital Enablers Initiative provides a platform for federal and government agencies to benefit from each other’s experiences and projects, thus increasing the efficiency of digital investments and providing advanced government services in a shorter time and at a lower cost.