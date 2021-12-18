Dubai (Union)

Her Excellency Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Governmental Development and the Future, visited Algeria’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is located in the mobility area and bears the slogan “The Journey of Life”.

During the visit, Ohood Al Roumi learned about Algeria’s 2.4 million-year-old history, and was briefed on the projects it leads in many areas that focus on renewable energy, digital infrastructure, future cities, and youth empowerment initiatives.

Ohood Al Roumi praised the history of Algeria and its projects to build the future, and praised the positive and fruitful relations that bring together the governments of the UAE and Algeria in various fields, stressing that Expo 2020 Dubai represents a platform for strengthening international partnerships, and a model for meeting minds and integrating efforts to build the future, which translates the visions of the UAE leadership by consolidating A model of cooperation and sharing of knowledge and experiences for the good of societies and future generations.

The pavilion, which was designed based on the style of the ancient city of the Kasbah in Algiers, which has been a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1992, and provides a typical example of traditional Maghreb cities, where Algeria participates for the first time in the history of its participation in the exhibition, with an independent pavilion that shows the importance of exploring the historical depth of the country. and its ambitions for the future.

Integrated plan to expand the road network

The pavilion reviews the characteristics of the state of Ghardaia, which represents the main source of water resources, surface, and groundwater, and the desalination efforts made by Algeria to provide sustainable sources. The states of Ghardaia and Tamanrasset are the two largest regions of natural resources, and possess the most important oasis cities in the country. In the state of Medea, which provides a vivid model for the journey of mobility from Africa to the world, as the city is a major point of road connections, and the ideal place to build the new city of the future, which will support 300,000 people by the year 2025. The trip ends in Algiers, which is a hub connecting the two continents of Africa And Europe, and the meeting between different countries, as it possesses a network of gas pipelines, and has developed an integrated plan to expand the road network to link Algeria, Chad, Mali, Tunisia, Niger and Nigeria, and the establishment of 74 urban centers inhabited by 60 million people, who can benefit from the road network to become connected to the six countries.