Ohood bint Khalfan Al-Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, Vice President of the World Government Summit, affirmed that we are living today in an era of rapid transformations and emerging changes, and these transformations have caused an increasing global demand for regulation and legislation, or what we call a “legislative revolution.” She added: “In cooperation with the United Nations, we have identified in the ‘Future Opportunities’ report new opportunities estimated at more than $30 trillion in future sectors by the next decade; these opportunities can only be invested through proactive regulation and legislation.

During her speech at the opening of the “Global Forum for Designing the Future”, within the activities of the World Government Summit, she indicated that most of the world’s legislation today was developed in the twentieth century, but today we live in an era of rapid global transformations, as we have a legislative update every 7 minutes in the world, while the average Legislative changes 500% in the past decade, and we have a thriving global demand for legislation in the global market, as the value of the new legislation market in the world reached 31 billion dollars.

Ohood Al-Roumi said that technology is the main driver of legislative transformation as a result of the rapid progress in employing modern technologies in all aspects of daily life. Today, legislation is entering the race of development with digital innovation, which has led to the rapid emergence of new sectors and business models. As fast as digital innovation evolves.

She added: “Today we have new languages ​​of the future for legislation developed by technology through the employment of artificial intelligence, and implemented by legislative technology to achieve opportunities and speed, improve efficiency, and reduce costs.

She pointed out that governments around the world today face legislative challenges from two sides. The first involves challenges as a result of the accumulation of outdated legislation, if the cost of the accumulation of legislation, according to a study conducted at George Mason University in the United States, reached 4 trillion dollars, which is equivalent to the gross domestic product of the fourth richest country in the world.

She stated that the second aspect comes in how to legislate the new sectors, which are rapidly expanding with their focus on data protection and supporting the growth of opportunities.

Ohood Al-Roumi said: “Today, we need to develop appropriate mechanisms for governments to deal with sectors without legislation in most countries of the world. For example, the space market is expected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2030. The UAE was a pioneer in issuing the space law to stimulate investment and encourage Participation of the private and academic sectors in a promising future sector with broad horizons and unlimited opportunities.

She added: “Here, governments need non-traditional legislative laboratories that move government legislation and regulations into the twenty-first century. It is important to build multidisciplinary teams with diverse skills to develop future legislation. Regulation is a joint responsibility and cooperation between more than one team.”

And she considered that the main goal is to link legislation with opportunities, flexibility in supporting new business models, and attracting talents to create a new positive reality and a supportive regulatory environment for future sectors, in order to give them greater impetus, unleash their potential and make them more influential in the global economy.

She concluded her speech by saying: “Legislation can either take us to the future so that we can benefit from its opportunities and invest in them in the service of our countries, or take us back to square one and waste countless opportunities in the future,” stressing that the primary role of governments is to create the appropriate legislative environment for them.

For his part, the Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government, Eng. Majed Sultan Al-Mismar, announced the launch of the “ICT Regulatory Sandbox” initiative; The pioneering national project that falls within the Authority’s role as an enabler and regulator of the communications, information and digital government sectors.

Al-Mismar said that the legislative pilot environment system aims to create a flexible regulatory environment that allows the launch of innovative solutions and services in the communications and information technology sector with the aim of enabling entrepreneurship and supporting economic growth towards digital transformation, as well as increasing investments and achieving regulatory maturity in an era characterized by rapid changes.

He added that this system will allow exploring the impact of new technologies, networks, services and various solutions that depend on communication technologies.

He pointed out that the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to assign the competent authorities to prepare an urgent study and submit it to the Cabinet on the best way for the government to benefit from new artificial intelligence technologies such as ChatGPT and its future effects on the educational, health, media and other sectors. And how positive and safe government dealing with these technologies represents a practical translation of what might be called the “Emirati School of Future Thinking”.

He pointed out that the accelerating nature of the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution made the present and the future more like a state of clash and overlap.. This situation was predicted by Einstein more than a hundred years ago when he said: “As soon as I think about the future, I find it present in front of me.”

And he stressed that the emerging and radical technologies that emerge into existence in their various manifestations every day, put the future in the sight of all of us, and thus put us before two options that are not third: Either we hide and wait for the images to clear, and then the changes may invade us with a force similar to a tsunami, or we rush to understand them. And clarifying, organizing and controlling it, and then we become one of the makers of the future and those who deserve it.