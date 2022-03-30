Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Vice President of the World Government Summit Foundation, affirmed that the priorities of the UAE government in serving people are based on three pillars: “the digital future”, “the future of skills and the work environment”, and “acceleration and new innovation” ».

She added that the main bet today should be on building government capabilities based on focusing on people, noting that the UAE government adopts a futuristic mentality, realizing that staying in the competitive world today is for the fastest and most proactive, not just for the strongest and largest.

This came during her participation in a dialogue session entitled “Development in the region… Betting on Arab Government Administration”, which included the Director-General of the Arab Administrative Development Organization, Dr. Nasser Al-Hatlan Al-Qahtani, in the first session of the “Arab Government Administration Forum”, as part of the activities of the World Summit. for governments 2022.

The UAE government, in partnership with the Arab Administrative Development Organization in the League of Arab States, is organizing the Arab Government Administration Forum, in a platform to enhance Arab cooperation and partnerships to advance institutional work and government administration in the Arab world, aiming to advance future partnerships between Arab governments and create an Arab movement in work. Government administration and development of government administration and services to serve Arab societies, and to enhance the readiness of governments for the future.

More than 100 leaders of international organizations, civil service ministers, government leaders in charge of government development and directors of government administration institutes in Arab countries, in addition to officials from the League of Arab States and the Arab Administrative Development Organization, will participate in the forum. Ohood Al Roumi said that the main thrust of government work in the UAE is “human priority”, with the consequent pillars of his service, and that global experiences confirm the existence of a direct relationship between the competitiveness and progress of countries on the one hand and the quality of their government services on the other hand, pointing to three global experiences. Successful are the Republic of Korea, Singapore, and the UAE, which are countries that have managed, in a few decades, to transform into successful economic models at the global level, due to the presence of strong and distinguished government administration.

She emphasized that working within the “digital future” pillar goes beyond the mere production of smart applications, but rather is based on achieving a complete transformation in the mentality of government work, linking services in line with the interests of the user, and employing data and artificial intelligence to enhance the proactive process, in addition to the legislative mindset capable of keeping pace with technological developments.

She pointed out that working on the “future of skills and work environment” pillar is based on focusing on new forms of work that resulted from the “Covid-19” pandemic, and the subsequent innovation of new means, such as remote work in its various forms, and she said that this reality confirms the importance of training and building Capabilities, because today’s governments face challenges that did not exist five years ago, for example, such as digital currencies and metaverses, which requires rebuilding skills by looking at it as an opportunity and not as a burden, and to be keen to start it from the leadership level.

Ohood Al Roumi stressed the importance of adopting acceleration and radical innovation, and continuing development, based on the levels reached by governments during the pandemic period, and said that the UAE was distinguished in the issue of the speed of digital transformation, as it turned its courts into digital during the closure period resulting from the “Covid-Covid” pandemic. 19”, and continued to develop the experience after the pandemic, and to convert at least 80% of its sessions to digital sessions permanently, and this reflects the future view that the state adopts in government work.

On the proactive role of governments, the Minister of State for Government Development and the Future said that the challenges in today’s world are great, and addressing them must be far-sighted, because the future is being made today, and the decisions we take today are what will affect us in the future, and she touched upon examples of effective proactive decisions she took The UAE government and the positive results it achieved, such as the e-government that was launched 21 years ago, the government services program via mobile phone in 2012, and the smart learning program, which made the difference after years during the “Covid-19” pandemic, with business and education continuity, stressing that this Examples confirm that the UAE government realizes that survival today is for the fastest and most proactive, and not only for the strongest and largest.

The Minister of State for Government Development and the Future said that the logical bet should be on government administration, as there is no development without administration, and we must bet on building government capabilities based on focusing on people through proactive thinking, radical innovation, and speed of implementation, with the element of responsibility represented in achieve results.

She pointed out that governments should take into consideration the opportunities available in the region in terms of empowering youth and talents, which are opportunities that need a government administration to develop. .

For his part, the Director General of the Arab Administrative Development Organization, Dr. Nasser Al-Hatlan Al-Qahtani, said that governments are the basis for leading any development model in the world, but their government apparatus may suffer from diseases that pose challenges to it, such as job slack, inefficient employment, low productivity and an inflated number of employees, calling for a review of the existing policy, and focusing on Strengthening the government apparatus, qualifying employees, and developing the organizational structure, structures, and procedures.

He stressed that governments achieving their goals and developing the work of government departments is linked to many factors that may be absent from the minds of some, such as their connection to the outcomes of the educational process, which in turn is reflected in the level and competence of employees, as well as the employee’s personal culture and his view of the job as “a service and not a booty”, in addition to the relationship Between government service and the culture of ensuring beneficiary satisfaction.

Al-Qahtani believed that Arab countries, such as the UAE, present successful management models at the global level, although they also need to invent their own model for government work based on their experiences and local culture, concluding by saying: “The UAE experience has made a qualitative leap in the region, and this reality allows benefiting from them regionally.

