A group headed by the brothers Luis and Mauricio Amodio, the Mexican family that acquired the construction company OHL, and participated by EPI Holding Ultramar Energy (also with Mexican capital) has formalized an offer to take control of Abenewco1, Abengoa’s operating subsidiary , whose parent is in bankruptcy. The offer, which has been presented to the bankruptcy administrator, consists of a contribution of 200 million euros, of which 50 million would be used to increase capital, 15 would correspond to a convertible bond and 135 in the form of credits, which would be financed by the Norwegian firm Artic, specialized in investments in renewables. To this would be added a line of guarantees of 50 million.

The capital increase of 50 million would be carried out in two phases. A first, of 25 million, for all Abengoa SA shareholders who would generate preferential subscription rights over Abenewco1 shares. And a second for the same amount that would be subscribed by the new industrial partners, who agree to maintain Abenewco1’s headquarters in Seville and to avoid the group’s dismantling, as well as to maintain employment and current subsidiaries. Likewise, their objective is to rescue Abengoa SA from the bankruptcy that it presented in January.

In this way, the capital of the current Abengoa subsidiary would be distributed among the Amodio, with 35%; the current shareholders, with another 35%, and 30% that the creditors would control. The Amodios have the support of the minority shareholders gathered in AbengoaShares, whose current leader, Clemente Fernández, would preside over the company, and they would enter the board with three representatives. The objective of this group, which will compete with the offer of the Californian TerraMar fund that protects the entity’s board of directors, is to take Abenewco1 to the stock market in an indefinite period of time.

The competing offer materialized with the presentation last month of a rescue of 249 million to the Solvency Fund that SEPI manages to preserve its assets. The strategy focuses on saving the healthy part, which is found in Abenewco1, with a contribution of 200 million euros (150 in the form of credit and 50 as capital) to control 70% of the company, the same percentage that would control the Amodio and current Abengoa shareholders. The rest would remain under the control of the current creditors, although the state rescue fund could enter the capital.

Precisely, the operating subsidiary of the group last Tuesday lifted the insolvency situation in which it had been since last April 1, having a debt of 169 million overdue, which had been placed in cause of dissolution. The company obtained in the last hours a waiver (waiver) to postpone the overdue payment for a period of three days, that is, until April 9.

The date of April 9 was used as the key to the refinancing foreseen by the board of directors with Terramar. According to the sources consulted, this fund would buy that debt at a discount from creditors and bondholders (of the 169 million, 26.1 million correspond to a bond that also expired on March 31).

Presence in OHL

The Amodio brothers entered OHL in May 2020 with the purchase of 16% of the capital from the Villar Mir group (GVM) for 50 million euros. In this way, they became the main shareholders of the construction company, displacing the founder of the company, Juan Miguel Villar Mir, who kept 14.6% of the capital. The Amodio family reserved the right to acquire up to 25% of the capital. With this operation, the Mexican businessmen, owners of the Caabsa construction company in their country, acquired a firm founded by Villar Mir 30 years ago on the basis of Obrascón, which Huarte and Laín later merged.

On January 21 they announced an injection of 37 million to recapitalize the company. The operation was designed through a capital increase with preferential subscription rights for the shareholders of the company, for 35 million, at a price of 0.36 euros per share, almost 50% below the price at which they were quoted at the close of that day (0.69 euros), which was poorly received by investors. The Tyrus fund also completed the injection with five million.