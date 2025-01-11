Next Tuesday, January 14, OHLA will begin its second capital increase, with preferential subscription rights, for 80 million euros. The company has committed 37 million euros from the main shareholders and new investors.

To this amount it adds up to three million euros that it seeks to raise from its workers. To do this, the company has launched a Employee Share Plan with advantageous conditions. This is a program linked solely to the capital increase. OHLA approved its latest stock incentive plan for senior managers in 2015 for the period 2016-2018.

A few days ago, OHLA closed the deadline for employees to join the incentivized share purchase plan and, according to knowledgeable sources, the response has been very positive. In this way, the construction company would already have insured nearly 40 million euros.

To attract workers, OHLA has committed to its Employee Share Plan to deliver one share free of charge for every two of the titles they have subscribed in the capital increase with rights as long as they have held the new shares for a period of time. of at least 18 months from your subscription. The company will close the expansion on February 5so employees will have the right to receive these shares starting in the summer of 2026. The company will address the delivery with its own shares (treasury stock).

The incentive share plan for employees is implemented through the transfer of rights by investors who have entered the capital in a first increase without preferential subscription. Specifically, the Excelsior Consortium, formed by José Elías, José Poza, Inveready and Coenersolhas provided 32,625,000 preferential subscription rights to the group’s workers, which is equivalent to the three million euros referred to.

Employees and current shareholders will be able to purchase OHLA shares at a price of 0.25 euros in the new capital increase, a price that is more than 40% below the price at which it closed this Friday (0.42 euros). A difference that is foreseeable, however, will narrow once the rights begin to be quoted.

The rights will begin trading on January 14 and will stop trading on the 27th.so that the new shares will begin trading on February 5. The holders of 87 preferential rights will be able to subscribe for 32 new shares in the increase. OHLA will issue a maximum of 320 million new titles.

The brothers Luis and Mauricio Amodiothe construction company’s largest shareholders, will contribute 26 million, and the investors who subscribed to the first capital increase of 70 million without rights (the Excelsior Consortium and Inmobiliaria Coapa Larca -INV-, owned by the Mexican Andrés Holzer), will allocate 5 million. Meanwhile, Santander, Bestinver and Alantra, the placement entities, have obtained commitments from new investors for at least 6 million.

If the 80 million of the expansion is completed, the Amodios will place their participation at 21.62%, José Elías at 10.07%, INV at 8.40%, Key Wolf, owned by businessman José Eulalio Poza, at 3 .36%, Inveready at 2.3% and Coenersol at 1%.