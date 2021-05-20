Poster of the construction company OHL, in a file image. EFE

OHL obtained net attributable losses of 20.1 million euros in the first three months of the year, which represents an increase of 175% compared to the same period of the previous year, as a consequence of the impact produced by the pandemic, as well as the exchange differences and financial expense. However, the Spanish construction company has announced, on the occasion of the presentation of results, that it will return to the path of profit next quarter, once the capital gains of 46 million euros obtained from the sale of its stake in the new hospital are reflected de Toledo, so it would be the first time in years that the company has recorded a profit.

Thus, company sources confirm the change in trend that it is already experiencing, with a “clearly defined growth path”, in which the main impacts in this first quarter were the volatility of exchange rates and financial expenses derived from debt bonds.

Regarding the latter, OHL will conclude the refinancing operation in which it is immersed next June, just waiting for the approval by the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) of the necessary brochures to be able to execute capital increases circumscribed to the operation.

With this transaction, the company will improve its balance sheet structure, as it will extend the maturities of its bonds to the years 2025 and 2026, reduce its leverage by more than 105 million and strengthen its equity in a range of between 148 and 177 million euros, depending on the demand for the extensions.

20-month sales coverage

Other impacts continue to be the pandemic, which reduced hiring throughout 2020 and whose effects have been transferred to production in this first quarter, when turnover fell 9.2% compared to the first three months of last year. , up to 595.1 million euros.

Once again, the company is optimistic about the future, since the hiring of its construction division shot up 42.8% in this period, with the United States alone representing almost 53% of the amount with new projects in New York , Illinois and California.

In this way, with a total contracting of 711 million, 13.8% more, the total portfolio rose 3.6%, to 5,139 million euros, with the value of short-term orders of 4,681 million euros , which means an activity coverage of 20.2 months of sales.

Another of the indicators that were favorable to the evolution of OHL’s activity was the gross operating profit (Ebitda), which improved by 2.9% in this period, to 14 million euros, with all business lines contributing positively to this growth, especially in construction, which was boosted by 17%.