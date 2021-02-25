An OHL TBM, in a file image.

OHL recorded losses of 151.2 million euros in 2020, 5.7% more than the 143 million it lost in 2019, due to the impact of covid-19 and the deterioration of financial instruments with the Villar Mir Group. The pandemic had an impact of approximately 35 million in the construction and industrial business and 36 million in the development business, mainly in the financial holdings in the Canalejas Center and Ciudad Mayakoba, while the deterioration of financial instruments with related companies Specifically, the amount owed to OHL by the Villar Mir Group was estimated at 38.5 million. This shareholder reached an agreement with the company last December by which the payment of certain assets as collateral is made, including the Pacadar Group.

Gross operating profit (Ebitda) amounted to 67.5 million, 4.2% higher than in 2019, with all business divisions making positive contributions. Sales totaled 2,830.7 million in 2020, 4.4% less than the previous year. 76.4% of the total was carried out abroad, compared to 72.1% in the same period of the previous year. In the distribution of sales by geographical areas, the United States and Canada represent 42% of the total, Europe 37.3%, Latin America 18.9%, and others 1.8%.

By areas, construction sales fell 4.3%, to 2,347.2 million, and account for 83% of the company’s total turnover. OHL highlighted that the figure is “similar” to that of 2019 “thanks to geographic diversification”, making it possible to mitigate the drop in sales in Europe and Latin America with a good performance in North America. 84.7% of the sales of this division come from abroad.

The industrial area registered a drop of 23.8%, to 166.3 million, accusing the impact of the covid-19, as well as the conclusion of some projects and the lower activity in renewables. The service business posted sales of 300.2 million, an 8.9% increase, driven by cleaning, home help, urban services and maintenance. For its part, the corporate and other area, which includes infrastructure development and promotion, reflected 17 million, 23.2% more.

The total portfolio as of December 31, 2020 amounted to 4,962.1 million, representing Europe 45.1%, the United States 37.3% and Latin America 16.3%. The hiring in the period (new construction and extensions) was 2,760.8 million, 3.5% higher than the hiring in 2019.

OHL ended the year with a recourse liquidity position of 664.3 million, having amortized in the first quarter of 2020 the bond issued in 2012 with an outstanding balance of 73.3 million euros. Likewise, in April it signed a syndicated loan for an amount of 140 million euros, with the State’s guarantee through the Official Credit Institute (ICO). Net debt amounted to 83.2 million.