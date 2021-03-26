Screenshot of the OHL meeting, transmitted this Friday by videoconference. OHL / Europa Press

With five years in losses behind it, OHL has taken another step this morning to guarantee its viability in the general meeting extraordinary shareholders that has approved its debt restructuring and refinancing process. The operation has several parts, and is based on the agreement lock up (immobilization) reached on January 20 Forjar Capital and Solid Rock (representing the largest shareholders, the Mexican family Amodio), the Villar Mir Group (GVM) and a group of bondholders holding 57% of the debt issued by the company.

On the one hand, the two current bond issues maturing in 2022 and 2023, totaling 593 million, will become one for a value of 488 million that will mature in 2025 and 2026. The 105 million difference between the two they will be subject to a reduction of 37 million and the conversion into shares of the remaining 68 million. The company also has an ICO loan for 140 million euros.

At the same time, shareholders have given the go-ahead for a capital reduction and several subsequent expansions where the Mexican family Amodio and Tyrus, a creditor linked to the Villar Mir group’s debt, will inject about 42 million (37 million for Amodio and 5 million for Tyrus ) gaining prominence in the shareholding. In this way and depending on how the increases are carried out, the Amodio will have between 26% and 29% of the capital, while the Villar Mir Group will go from the current 14.6% to a percentage close to 7%. The capital increase will be subscribed at a price of 0.36 euros per share (this Friday morning the shares were trading at 0.58 with a 4% appreciation).

The president, the Mexican businessman Luis Amodio, has transferred that, since he joined the company together with his brother in 2019, his only objective is to become a long-term reference shareholder. “Proof of this is that we are going to participate in this operation by contributing 37 million”, he assured. He has also pointed out that, from now on, they leave behind the “resizing” of the construction company undertaken in 2018 and 2019 and aspire to “start a new stage once the company is profitable at an operational level, with budgetary discipline and risk management ”. In the restructuring, the construction company downsized after selling its concession business and other assets to pay for failed projects.

To this end, a substantial part of the business will be developed in the future by a newly created subsidiary company with registered office in Spain, 100% indirectly controlled by OHL through two other Luxembourg-based companies. “This structure allows the constitution of a series of guarantees in favor of creditors,” said José María del Cuvillo, secretary of the council. The Spanish company will inherit the five main head companies of the group: the branches of Developments, Industrial, Services, International Constructions and Senda Infraestructuras.

With this refinancing, the company will inject between 42 and 72 million euros in cash. Last year, the group closed the year with losses of 151 million. However, the company directed by José Antonio Fernández Gallar with an income of 2,830 million, improved the operating result (ebitda) by 4% to 67 million.

The twilight of GVM

The step back of the Villar Mir is one more in what was the jewel of their industrial empire. It was in 2019 when Juan Manuel Villar Mir negotiated the sale of part of his control package to leave the company in the midst of a business and personal shipwreck (he was charged in the case for the papers of Bárcenas and in two pieces of the Punic Operation , although at present it is no longer listed as investigated). The holding company GVM had a turnover of 6,462 million euros in 2014 with an operating result of 1,352 million, but a dangerous level of debt of 7,718 million was weighing down its business.

The Amodio family has more than 40 years of experience in the construction sector through its Caabsa conglomerate in Mexico. “The commitment goes beyond supporting this recapitalization process, it is a commitment to all of you to achieve sustainable growth,” said Amodio.