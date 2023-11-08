Voters in Ohio, in the United States, decided at the polls, this Tuesday (7), to include abortion in the state Constitution.

In total, 56.1% of the votes were in favor of the constitutional amendment and 43.9% were against.

O Issue 1 (edition 1, in free translation), as the vote became known, deliberated specifically on an individual’s right to “make their own decisions” about abortion, contraception and the choice of fertility treatments.

The approval comes months after the Republican-controlled state Assembly’s failed attempt to increase the number of votes needed to include amendments to the state constitution.

The proposal aimed, in part, to undermine the abortion rights measure, which was decided on this Tuesday (7).

With this, Ohio joins six other American states that have mobilized in search of new legislation on the subject, since the Supreme Court’s historic decision last year, overturning Roe vs. Wade, who protected abortion at the federal level.

Statewide initiatives have been undertaken in California, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana and Vermont.

Shortly after the Supreme Court’s decision, in June last year, the State of Ohio adopted a law that prevented abortion, without exceptions, as soon as the baby’s heartbeat was detected, which occurs around six weeks of gestation.

This law was suspended by the courts, making abortion legal up to the 22nd week of pregnancy.

Now, the new constitutional amendment has once and for all allowed access at the state level. The rule will come into force 30 days from the confirmation of the vote.

According to the agency AFPvoter turnout was “robust” for an off-year election.

For the Speaker of the Ohio House, Republican Jason Stephens, conservatives will continue the fight in favor of life.

“As a 100% pro-life conservative, I remain firmly committed to protecting life and that commitment is unwavering,” he said.

According to him, “the Legislature has other avenues to explore to continue protecting innocent lives.”

Biden celebrates “victory”

US President Joe Biden celebrated the approval of the amendment, seeing the vote as a Democratic victory at the polls.

On the social network X (formerly Twitter), he took advantage of the moment to question the results of the latest electoral polls released in the country.

“Tonight, democracy won and the Trumpists lost. Voters vote. Not research. Now, we’re going to win next year,” said the Democrat, who appears behind Trump in voting intentions for the 2024 presidential elections.