A police officer shot dead the unarmed black Andre Hill while working in Ohio – he is now being released for the disproportionate violence. He hadn’t turned on his body camera and hadn’t helped the dying person, the mayor said.

NAfter the death of a black man as a result of a controversial police operation in the US state of Ohio, an officer involved was dismissed. The policeman Adam C. was fired for using disproportionate force, not turning on his body camera and not helping the dying, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said on Twitter on Monday (local time).

The police in Columbus were called to a garage by a local resident last week. When the 47-year-old Andre Hill approached her shortly after the officers arrived, Adam C. is said to have shot him. The seriously injured Hill later died in hospital. According to the police, he had a cell phone in his left hand when he met the police officers. The right hand was not visible. The police did not find a weapon at the scene.

Police chief Thomas Quinlan said Monday the evidence provided a clear basis for the police officer’s resignation. This must now face the investigators’ questions. The head of the authority had already found clear words shortly after the controversial operation: the official’s violation of the authority’s rules had cost an innocent man’s life. C. is white.

Police violence against blacks has repeatedly sparked violent protests in the United States this year. The most prominent victim was the African American George Floyd, who was killed in a brutal police operation in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in late May. Under the motto “Black Lives Matter”, there were mass demonstrations against police violence and racism in the USA for months, some of which were overshadowed by riots.