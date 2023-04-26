The derailment of a train with toxic cargo in East Palestine (Ohio) has left a bill of 387 million dollars (about 350 million euros at the current exchange rate) to the owner of the goods, Norfolk Southern, as reported on Wednesday by the company based in Atlanta (Georgia) when presenting its quarterly results. The company clarifies that this is an initial charge and does not reflect any amount potentially recoverable under the company’s insurance policies, which would reflect in future periods in which recovery is considered probable.

Norfolk Southern’s revenue grew 7.4% in the first quarter to $3.132 billion, according to data reported to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). This growth was mainly due to the increase in the turnover of freight trains, of 12%, up to 1,878 million dollars.

The benefit, however, was reduced by 34%, up to 466 million dollars, precisely as a result of that item due to the accident in Ohio. “During the first quarter, we have recognized an expense of 387 million dollars for costs associated mainly with environmental issues and legal proceedings derived from the incident,” explains the company, which believes that part of this money may be recoverable under its insurance policies. insurance in force on the date of the loss, no estimate of possible recoveries has yet been recorded.

“From the beginning, we have been guided by one principle: We are going to do whatever it takes to make it right for East Palestine and the surrounding areas,” said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw. through a statement. “We are making progress every day and I am proud of our people. Our response reflects our strategy of focusing on priorities and long-term value,” he added.

In a conference with analysts, Shaw has assured this Wednesday that Norfolk Southern is a “safe” railway line. “We strive to do better. We are going to learn from this accident to become an even safer company”, he added. Shaw has explained that the derailment cleanup work continues to affect the operations of that line. Trains continue to run at lower than normal speeds on the affected tracks, which were provisionally repaired in that section.

The company has been subject to criticism from neighbors and lawsuits from the authorities for the consequences of the accident. Norfolk Southern is worth about $47 billion on the stock market. This Wednesday its price fell slightly after the presentation of the results. Since the accident, the shares have fallen by about 20% on the stock market, a loss of value of more than 10,000 million dollars, partly due to the risk of having to face legal responsibilities and multimillion-dollar compensation to the neighbors.

The train derailed at around 8:54 p.m. on the night of Friday, February 3, after passing through East Palestine and just before crossing the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, luckily in a sparsely populated area, resulting in no deaths or injuries. According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), as a result of the accident, 38 wagons derailed and a fire broke out, damaging 12 others. In total there were 20 wagons with hazardous materials, 11 of which derailed. According to the research, It was going about 47 miles per hour (about 76 kilometers per hour) before the derailment, below the maximum authorized speed of 50 miles per hour (about 80 kilometers per hour).

The fire caused a toxic cloud. The biggest concern was vinyl chloride, a carcinogenic product, transported in five wagons. When it burns, it decomposes into hydrogen chloride and phosgene. Phosgene is highly toxic, causing vomiting and respiratory problems, and was used during World War I as a suffocating agent, while hydrogen chloride is irritant and corrosive. The town was evacuated for a few days while the vinyl chloride burned.

After the accident, the authorities of both States called for a forced evacuation, warning of the risk of an explosion of the wagons with vinyl chloride. There was a controlled explosion. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), chemicals such as vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, ethylhexyl acrylate, and ethylene glycol monobutyl ethers were released into the air, soil, and surface waters. The organism, however, did not detect toxicity in the air. On February 8, the same day the vinyl chloride burning ended, the governors of Pennsylvania and Ohio assured that the neighbors evacuees from East Palestine and its environs could now “return home safely”.

Even so, some neighbors have continued to complain that they are not feeling well and some experts have also warned of possible mental health problems due to such a traumatic situation. The accident also became the subject of a political battle.

