Police from the American city of Columbus in Ohio shot and killed a black man who was unarmed and was holding a cell phone, CNN reports.

According to the TV channel, policeman Adam Coy arrived at the apartment building on a call on Tuesday night. Earlier, the police received a call with a complaint about a running car engine.

It is reported that the policeman saw an African American approaching him near one of the houses, holding a cell phone in his left hand.

It is not specified for what reasons the policeman opened fire.

The police officer was removed from service. There is also information about his previous penalties.

State authorities announced the beginning of an investigation into the incident.