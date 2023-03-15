The government of the US state of Ohio announced this Tuesday (14) the opening of a lawsuit against the railroad company Norfolk Southern, due to a derailment of a freight train that occurred in early February that resulted in the release of toxic materials in the region. East Palestine, on the Pennsylvania border.

In a press conference, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost pointed out that the derailment “was entirely preventable” and caused the death of “tens of thousands of fish and other animals, and recklessly endangered the health of the inhabitants”. of Ohio across the region.”

In the action, in which compensation is sought for environmental and economic damages and to the state’s population, the Ohio government maintains that Norfolk Southern “has an extensive and tragic history of derailments and release of hazardous materials […]. Norfolk Southern’s own track record demonstrates that it knew – and should have taken appropriate measures to prevent it – the significant damage the derailment would cause.”

On February 3, a composition with about 50 wagons, of which ten were carrying hazardous materials, derailed in the city of East Palestine. Due to the risk of explosion, days later, the authorities decided to release and burn vinyl chloride (which can cause cancer) in five tank cars in a controlled manner, releasing hydrogen chloride and toxic phosgene gas into the air.

The composition also carried butyl acrylate (which causes damage to the lungs in case of prolonged exposure), lubricating oil, ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, ethylhexyl acrylate and isobutylene.

Residents reported the death of fish and frogs in streams in the region and posted images of dead chickens, dogs and foxes on social media, in addition to pointing out that they still smelled chemicals.

Norfolk Southern claimed that the monitoring carried out by state and federal agencies indicated that there is no contamination in the air and waterways in the region.

However, the company stated that it agrees with the solution of creating a fund to compensate medical expenses in case of health problems related to the release of toxic substances by the derailment.