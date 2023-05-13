“El hoyo”, the Spanish film by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, caused a stir on Netflix due to its disturbing plot and violent events, not suitable for all audiences. “In a multi-story jail, food goes down on a platform. The inmates upstairs eat plenty, but the ones downstairs eat almost nothing. A rebellion is imminent,” the synopsis warned us, though no one was prepared.

Four years and even more fan requests after its release, the streaming giant revealed that the film is finally getting a sequel. The news took fans by surprise, who are waiting for more news about the production.

Everything that is known about “The hole 2”

The end of “El hoyo” left us with an unfinished story and free interpretation. Although it all seemed that Gaztelu-Urrutia’s first film was conceived as a single story, that was not an impediment for another delivery to be made that will serve as a sequel and not a prequel, as several initially bet.

To the surprise of the fans, the first previews hint that they will not focus on the fate of the girl after her arrival at the upper level. Instead, they showed that Milena Smit and Hovik Keuchkerian will be the protagonists of this still existing prison. It only remains to wait if some of the survivors, like Goreng, will have at least one cameo.

What happened at the end of “The Hole”?

As we saw at the end of “The Hole”, Goreng searched for the lost daughter of one of the inmates to send her to level zero as a message. This little girl was proof that the administration was deceiving and manipulating its own employees by telling them that children are not allowed in the prison.

Despite this, several fans believe it possible that the girl only exists in the mind of the protagonist, since she is very clean and at a very low level, where food does not reach. Another proof is that the man only sees her when he is physically and mentally injured, surrounded by ghosts. The sequel is expected to reveal the truth behind it.

