It is said that Bollywood actresses can never be good friends of each other. But there are some beauties in B-town who proved this to be completely wrong. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are the best examples of this, who were seen having fun with their girl gang as before even after several months. In such a situation, when the reunion of this girl gang is once again in the discussion, in the meantime, we caught sight of the stylish outfits of Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who also retained their style statement during this time.

There is no denying that there is no day when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora don’t look stylish. While Kareena is not leaving any chance to look beautiful even during her second pregnancy, Malaika’s style is worth seeing every time. We got to see the same scene at this girl gang party where Kareena and Malaika’s outfits once again served as fashion inspiration for everyone. Kareena Kapoor’s love for this dress is not less, not one or two, she is seen wearing it again and again.

First of all, let’s talk about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fashion statement. Months later, Bebo chose Silk Outfit to meet her girl gang i.e. Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Mallika Bhatt and Natasha Poonawalla, with the asymmetre jacket enough to add a stylish touch. Keeping in mind the casual outing with friends, Kareena wore a Delhi-based fashion designer Rajdeep Ranaut-designed Shibuya Silk Draped Crochet Jacket Set, which featured a beautiful patchwork open jacket made of Shibori tie-dye motifs.

Not only this, several panels, such as linings on the front and back, were made to give contrast to the jacket, along with the monotone camisole and plazo pants. Talking about the overall look, Bebo wore smoky eyes with minimal makeup and a funky neckpiece of copper shade around the neck, with black goggles and brown loafers complementing her look. At the same time, let me tell you that this Bebo’s outfit was completely made in India, which is made from 100% Ursula silk, which costs around Rs 41,500. When the beauty of Kareena Kapoor was overshadowed by Mrinal Thakur’s style, seeing the pictures came out of the mouth – what

Talk about the designer silhouette of Malaika Arora, she wore Gucci’s designer plazo pants with cream silk shirt for this reunion, with the stylish belt leaving no stone unturned to make her look the most out of it.

Not only this, Malaika’s overall look was simple but very stylish. Nude lips with minimal makeup and open hair were perfect for this look. Well, we found this look of Kareena and Malaika’s Girl Gang absolutely awesome. By the way, what do you have to say by looking at the style of these two actresses? Do tell us