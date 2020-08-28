First of all, let’s talk about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fashion statement. Months later, Bebo chose Silk Outfit to meet her girl gang i.e. Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Mallika Bhatt and Natasha Poonawalla, with the asymmetre jacket enough to add a stylish touch. Keeping in mind the casual outing with friends, Kareena wore a Delhi-based fashion designer Rajdeep Ranaut-designed Shibuya Silk Draped Crochet Jacket Set, which featured a beautiful patchwork open jacket made of Shibori tie-dye motifs.
Not only this, several panels, such as linings on the front and back, were made to give contrast to the jacket, along with the monotone camisole and plazo pants. Talking about the overall look, Bebo wore smoky eyes with minimal makeup and a funky neckpiece of copper shade around the neck, with black goggles and brown loafers complementing her look. At the same time, let me tell you that this Bebo’s outfit was completely made in India, which is made from 100% Ursula silk, which costs around Rs 41,500. When the beauty of Kareena Kapoor was overshadowed by Mrinal Thakur’s style, seeing the pictures came out of the mouth – what
Talk about the designer silhouette of Malaika Arora, she wore Gucci’s designer plazo pants with cream silk shirt for this reunion, with the stylish belt leaving no stone unturned to make her look the most out of it.
Not only this, Malaika’s overall look was simple but very stylish. Nude lips with minimal makeup and open hair were perfect for this look. Well, we found this look of Kareena and Malaika’s Girl Gang absolutely awesome. By the way, what do you have to say by looking at the style of these two actresses? Do tell us
