He Club America was crowned once again this Wednesday in the United States by winning the Champions Cup before him Columbus Crew. With this, the Mexican team added its 5th title in the André Jardine era, a fact that made it the winningest coach in the team’s history.

The joy was so great in the Coapa team, that they even released news that caused a stir in Mexican soccer, and that is that the Official Store had a small error by ensuring that with the title achieved against the MLS team, America secured its pass to the 2025 Club World Cup.

Everything became known when the store known as Ameshop shared on its Instagram account a congratulations to the azulcrema team, and where they stated that they had obtained the ticket to the fair organized by FIFA to be held in the USA the following year, possibly influenced by the last rumors in which that possibility was mentioned.

“Our Eagles have won the Campeones Cup and they add a new international title to their showcases; In addition, we secure a place in the next Club World Cup“, the publication read, although after realizing the error, this was deleted within minutes although the fans had already realized the error.

It should be noted that the only way in which Concacaf teams could attend the Club World Cup was by winning the Concachampions and that América did not achieve this, so that would leave them out of the tournament. Another way is via invitation, since by organizing in the USA, the MLS has the opportunity to take one of its teams as team number 32, although at the moment it has not been announced who it will be.

America is officially not in the Club World Cupwill have to seek qualification for the next edition in case the tournament is held, but first they will have to win the championship in the area before thinking about going to the international match.