Daniela Santanchè is receiving important financial aid for its companies involved in the investigation that has engulfed the minister of tourism. In particular, it concerns Ki Group, the company received – we read in La Stampa – a transfer of almost one hundred thousand euros, the sum arrived at the last minute last Friday. Once again the money appears, two days before the hearing of the trial before the second civil section of the Court of Milanwho will have to decide on the request for judicial liquidation, the old bankruptcy of Ki Group srl, the disgraced organic jewel, for the accusation, after the administration of the minister Daniela Santanchè and her ex-partner Canio Mazzaro.

After i first 140 thousand euros paid– continues La Stampa – with this additional sum the company definitively obtains the withdrawal of the liquidation petition advanced for some time by former Ki Group workers: not only employees, but also commercial agents who, at least in their privileged credits, were satisfied a few days before Christmas. The new bank transfer of one hundred thousand euros was carried out, like the previous one, by the firm of the lawyer who assists the company and who defended it Santanchè in proceedings relating to Visibilia. The Minister of Tourism is exit from governance also of this group starting from the beginning of 2022. But where does all the money come from that, up to now, Ki Group has refused to pay to employees and sales agents, including back wages and severance pay? Officially it is not known: maybe someone will be able to get an answer at the hearing.

